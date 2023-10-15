A-State volleyball drops final match of four-match road stretch

TROY, Ala. (KAIT) -- Arkansas State volleyball took the opening set on Saturday afternoon at Troy, but the Trojans took the remaining three frames to earn the win.

A-State (11-9, 1-7 SBC) owned a .180 attack percentage, while the Trojans (10-8, 8-0) hit .358 and served 11 aces in the contest.

Yazmyn Billings and Kaitlin Whitlock led the Red Wolves with 11 kills each, with Whitlock adding 10 digs. Sarah Martinez led all players with 17 digs, while Haley Glunz knocked own three blocks.

Troy’s Amiah Butler racked up a match-high 17 kills on 29 swings, committing just one error for a .552 clip. Tori Hester added 16 kills and Julia Brooks tallied 11 kills.

The hosts led 15-14 at the first media timeout before A-State took a 20-17 lead following a block by Glunz and Tegan Seyring. A-State withstood Troy’s comeback attempt and took a 25-22 decision in set one to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

A-State took an 8-7 edge in the second set on a Martinez ace, but a 5-1 run moved Troy ahead 16-12 following an ace by Olivia Grantham. The Red Wolves pulled within four, but the Trojans went on to take the second set 25-19 to even the contest.

The Red Wolves surged to an early 4-1 lead after Ilayda Dincer served an ace. Troy later moved ahead with a 6-0 run and expanded its lead to as much as 12 en route to taking a 2-1 lead in the match with a 25-13 set-three victory.

Troy carried that momentum into the fourth set, leading by as much as seven before the Scarlet and Black pulled within three with a 4-0 run. The Trojans would go on to clinch the match, however, taking three of the match’s final four points.

Arkansas State returns home for four straight matches, beginning Thursday, Oct. 19, versus Southern Miss. First serve against the Golden Eagles is set for 6 p.m. inside First National Bank Arena, and the match will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.

