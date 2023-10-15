Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Brady Cook throws for a TD and scores on a run as Missouri takes down No. 24 Kentucky

Missouri wide receiver Marquis Johnson gestures to the crowd after a touchdown against Kentucky...
Missouri wide receiver Marquis Johnson gestures to the crowd after a touchdown against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(Michelle Haas Hutchins | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Brady Cook threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Missouri scored on a fake punt during a 20-point outburst in a 38-21 win over No. 24 Kentucky on Saturday night.

A week after allowing 14 points in the final three minutes of a 49-39 loss to No. 23 LSU, the Tigers (6-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) trailed the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2) 14-0 before seizing the momentum in the second quarter with trickery. Luke Bauer looked ready to punt before stepping back and lobbing a pass down the left sideline to Marquis Johnson for a 39-yard touchdown. Williams had a step on Kentucky’s Andru Williams and sprinted in for the easy score.

“The fake punt that sparked us was unbelievable,” said Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz, crediting special teams coordinator Erik Link for recognizing the potential to run it. “We just needed something to believe in. We rolled with it. Down 14-0, what do you have to lose?”

Cook sandwiched an 18-yard touchdown pass to Theo Wease Jr. between two Harrison Mevis field goals for a 20-14 lead at halftime, then answered a Kentucky touchdown with a 1-yard score to restore Missouri’s lead early in the fourth. Cody Schrader added a two-point conversion run to make 28-21, then ran for a 19-yard TD minutes later to seize control of a sometimes-chippy contest.

The Tigers’ defense also turned the tables with two interceptions among three takeaways and four sacks. Missouri outgained Kentucky 324-286.

Devin Leary threw TD passes to Ray Davis (20 carries, 128 yards) and Anthony Brown-Stephens and rushed for a 13-yard score to give Kentucky leads, but was otherwise harassed, getting sacked four times and throwing two interceptions. The Wildcats sought a rebound from last week’s 51-13 rout at top-ranked Georgia, but were thoroughly outplayed the final three quarters.

“(To) start 14-nothing and then have the fake punt definitely it’s one of those plays that kind of feels like it punches you right in the gut,” coach Mark Stoops said. “And we didn’t respond very good after that.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky will move out of the rankings after a second consecutive loss. Missouri was the first team out last week and could return after a one-week absence.

THE TAKEAWAY

Missouri: The Tigers needed a quarter to regroup from being initially swamped, but were dominant after that in all phases in ending a two-game slide against Kentucky.

Kentucky: The Wildcats started well toward putting their horrid showing at Georgia behind them, but the wheels came off in all phases after the first quarter. They committed 14 penalties for 122 yards, couldn’t protect Leary and were really embarrassed by the game-changing fake punt.

UP NEXT

Missouri hosts South Carolina on Saturday.

Kentucky hosts No. 19 Tennessee on Oct. 28.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Week 8 Scores for Oct. 13, plus Video Replays »
An Osceola Middle School classroom was destroyed after a crash crashed into it following a chase.
Suspect taken to hospital after police chase, crashing into school
A corporal was arrested in East Arkansas after corrections officials say she attempted to...
Corporal arrested for smuggling drugs, phone officials say
A multi-million-dollar electric steel line is officially in operation in Mississippi County.
New steel line opens at Osceola’s Big River Facility
In the video, the suspect is seen throwing a rock at the glass door. He then proceeds to kick...
Security video captures suspect breaking into vape shop

Latest News

Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/13/23)
Football Friday Night Overtime (10/14/23): Marked Tree beats McCrory
Football Friday Night Overtime (10/14/23): Marion beats West Memphis
#9 Harding football beats #5 Ouachita Baptist
Arkansas football falls at #11 Alabama