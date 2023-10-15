Church hosts Bubbles in the Park event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - South Ridge Baptist Church is hosting some bubbly fun in Jonesboro.

The church has invited everyone to come out and blow some bubbles in the park.

This event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 15 at Craighead Forest Park Pavilion 5 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be bubbles provided on a first come first served basis. You can also bring your bubbles.

For more information, visit the South Ridge Baptist Church Facebook page.

