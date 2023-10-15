Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Church hosts Bubbles in the Park event

South Ridge Baptist Church is hosting some bubbly fun in Jonesboro.
South Ridge Baptist Church is hosting some bubbly fun in Jonesboro.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - South Ridge Baptist Church is hosting some bubbly fun in Jonesboro.

The church has invited everyone to come out and blow some bubbles in the park.

This event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 15 at Craighead Forest Park Pavilion 5 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be bubbles provided on a first come first served basis. You can also bring your bubbles.

For more information, visit the South Ridge Baptist Church Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Week 8 Scores for Oct. 13, plus Video Replays »
An Osceola Middle School classroom was destroyed after a crash crashed into it following a chase.
Suspect taken to hospital after police chase, crashing into school
A corporal was arrested in East Arkansas after corrections officials say she attempted to...
Corporal arrested for smuggling drugs, phone officials say
A multi-million-dollar electric steel line is officially in operation in Mississippi County.
New steel line opens at Osceola’s Big River Facility
In the video, the suspect is seen throwing a rock at the glass door. He then proceeds to kick...
Security video captures suspect breaking into vape shop

Latest News

Hundreds of people came to the Pink Warrior Walk/Run on Saturday. The Pink Warrior Walk/Run is...
Hundreds line up for the Pink Warrior Walk
Weiner mayor Jeremy Kimble said many of Weiner’s residents and the town have a long history...
Rice Festival brings thousands
A growing minority celebrated its heritage in Pocahontas. The Pacific Islander Festival took...
Pocahontas hosts Pacific Islander festival
Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage Sept. 22-24.
WATCH: ‘Weekend Happenings’ with Chase Gage for Oct. 13-15