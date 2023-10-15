Jonesboro Police Department hosts Dare2Tread

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department hosted its Dare2Tread fundraiser over the weekend.

Funds that are raised will go to the Jonesboro DARE Program, which helps over 1,000 5th-grade students.

“It goes to buy shirts, books, supplies, pencils… all of that for all of our 5th grade students so they don’t have to buy anything,” said Corporal Jamie Seaborn, with the Jonesboro Police Department.

The event is tailored to runners and bikers and is split into a two-day event.

On Saturday, there were runners who participated in different races, from a 5k to a half marathon.

Seaborn said it was a more relaxed day on Sunday, with a mountain bike poker ride.

Riders were not racing, instead, they were just out and enjoying the trails. Many of them were new trails at the park as well.

“It’s a lot of fun, there’s nothing like riding down a hill going between trees going really fast, it’s just fun,” he said.

Seaborn said his love of bike riding inspired him to create the event over six years ago. He said he wanted to bring the community out to enjoy nature and raise funds for the Dare Program.

“It’s just so much fun being in nature watching the squirrels run and the deer and you get to see all of that out here because they’re everywhere,” he said.

Seaborn said the number of riders and runners continues to grow each year, and he’s hoping to have more people come and support the police department in the future.

“They ride these trails every day but they’re still coming out to support us and to me, that’s just an honor for them to be able to do that,” he said.

Dare2Tread raised over $7,000 last year for the DARE program.

