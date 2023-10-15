Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Road closure planned along Norfork Dam

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced upcoming road closures across Norfork Dam.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced upcoming road closures across Norfork Dam.(KPLC (Canva))
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced upcoming road closures across Norfork Dam.

According to the USACE news release, Highway 177 across the Norfork Dam will be fully closed from 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 until 5 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Crew will be removing equipment that was used to perform routine maintenance on the dam.

Emergency services and law enforcement agencies will conduct traffic through alternative routes during the road closure.

Travelers headed towards Highway 177 past the Norfork closure are asked to use the following detour:

  • Use Highway 5 through Norfork
  • Continue to Baxter County Road 64 North
  • Drive back to Highway 177 at Jordan’s

Travelers heading Northbound on Highway 177 will use the detour below:

  • Travel around the dam on Baxter County Road 64 south of Jordan
  • Head to Highway 5 south of Norfolk

The USACE said it would provide updates to this closure on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Week 8 Scores for Oct. 13, plus Video Replays »
A corporal was arrested in East Arkansas after corrections officials say she attempted to...
Corporal arrested for smuggling drugs, phone officials say
An Osceola Middle School classroom was destroyed after a crash crashed into it following a chase.
Suspect taken to hospital after police chase, crashing into school
A multi-million-dollar electric steel line is officially in operation in Mississippi County.
New steel line opens at Osceola’s Big River Facility
In the video, the suspect is seen throwing a rock at the glass door. He then proceeds to kick...
Security video captures suspect breaking into vape shop

Latest News

A busy construction site in the middle of campus, an influx of car riders, and a new McDonalds...
Here to stay: Brookland traffic
A motorcyclist escaped injury Wednesday when they were pinned under a car.
Motorcyclist pinned under car escapes injury
According to a study by Florida Personal Injury Lawyers Anidjar & Levine, Arkansas was number...
Arkansas among top 10 for most dangerous rural roads in America
A look at the overpass being built right over Kathleen St. in Jonesboro as part of the new...
I-555 to Highway 49 bypass construction moving smoothly