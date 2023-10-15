Road closure planned along Norfork Dam

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced upcoming road closures across Norfork Dam.

According to the USACE news release, Highway 177 across the Norfork Dam will be fully closed from 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 until 5 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Crew will be removing equipment that was used to perform routine maintenance on the dam.

Emergency services and law enforcement agencies will conduct traffic through alternative routes during the road closure.

Travelers headed towards Highway 177 past the Norfork closure are asked to use the following detour:

Use Highway 5 through Norfork

Continue to Baxter County Road 64 North

Drive back to Highway 177 at Jordan’s

Travelers heading Northbound on Highway 177 will use the detour below:

Travel around the dam on Baxter County Road 64 south of Jordan

Head to Highway 5 south of Norfolk

The USACE said it would provide updates to this closure on its Facebook page.

