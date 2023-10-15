Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make SNL cameos, seen holding hands

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen making separate SNL cameos over the weekend.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen making separate SNL cameos over the weekend.(Associated Press, Canva)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance on the new episode of Saturday Night Live and were later seen holding hands, according to reports.

The couple, who’s romance has been in the headlines recently, spent their Saturday in New York City, where they made separate cameos on SNL.

This weekend’s episode of SNL was hosted by Pete Davidson and comes after the end of a long writers’ strike.

One sketch featured Davidson along with SNL mainstays Kenan Thompson, Molly Kearney, James Austin Johnson and Devon Walker in a parody of the NFL’s coverage of Swift attending Chiefs games in support of tight end Kelce in the last few weeks.

The camera then cut to Kelce at the end of the sketch when Thompson said he wanted to speak to “someone who actually wants to talk football.”

Swift’s appearance on the show was a bit more subtle, as she appeared in an all-black outfit to introduce rapper Ice Spice, who was the episode’s musical guest.

Fox News reports the two were later seen leaving the SNL after party hand in hand.

Speculation from across the country on the dating status of Swift and Kelce after the football player gave the singer his phone number at one of her concerts.

Despite the attention they have garnered, neither have commented publicly on their relationship.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Week 8 Scores for Oct. 13, plus Video Replays »
A corporal was arrested in East Arkansas after corrections officials say she attempted to...
Corporal arrested for smuggling drugs, phone officials say
An Osceola Middle School classroom was destroyed after a crash crashed into it following a chase.
Suspect taken to hospital after police chase, crashing into school
A multi-million-dollar electric steel line is officially in operation in Mississippi County.
New steel line opens at Osceola’s Big River Facility
In the video, the suspect is seen throwing a rock at the glass door. He then proceeds to kick...
Security video captures suspect breaking into vape shop

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
Egypt’s leader criticizes Israel’s Gaza operation as the top US diplomat extends his Mideast mission
Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, south of...
Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ dies at 76
South Ridge Baptist Church is hosting some bubbly fun in Jonesboro.
Church hosts Bubbles in the Park event