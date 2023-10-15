From third-string to starter in nine months: A-State true freshman QB Raynor reflects on breakout season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Most 18-year-olds are graduating high school and finding their footing in college. While Arkansas State true freshman quarterback Jaylen Raynor is no different, it’s safe to say not a ton of people have had the transition he’s had.

“It’s been a fast and busy transition,” Raynor said.

From high school standout to third-string quarterback to starter all in the span of nine months. What he’s done with the opportunity? 12 total touchdowns, over a thousand total yards, only one interception through four games played, and three starts.

A true freshman playing with the poise of a seasoned veteran. How he’s able to do that? The North Carolina native says it’s his teammates.

“It’s just kind of warming to me just knowing that the team believes in me enough to be the starting quarterback and just happy I could bring confidence to the team like that,” Raynor said.

Raynor has been a diamond in the rough for the Red Wolves. He signed with A-State with just 7 Division I offers on the table.

The product of East Forsyth High School first heard of A-State between his junior and senior years. He built a connection with the school through his high school head coach and Red Wolves Offensive Coordinator Keith Heckendorf.

Heckendorf is more than familiar with North Carolina. Prior to joining A-State in 2019, he spent eight seasons with the University of North Carolina as a quarterbacks coach, passing game coordinator, and recruiting coordinator.

“My head coach in high school had an already good relationship with [Heckendorf],” Raynor said. “Being able to communicate with Coach Heck, and build our relationship we have now, it just kind of took off from there.”

Raynor signed with the Red Wolves in December and was an early enrollee, joining the team in January.

“A true freshman, a true, true freshman,” Butch Jones said prior to spring practice in March. “He should be playing baseball, running track, and getting ready for prom. Instead, he’s here.”

The dual-threat had some flashes in the spring, but in the end, experienced senior J.T. Shrout won the job, and redshirt freshman Jaxon Dailey backed him up. But Jaylen’s mentality never changed.

“I just prepare like a normal week, like I was going to be the starting quarterback,” Raynor said. “I was prepared when my time came.”

After an 0-2 start that saw the team get outscored 110-3, and with Shrout getting hurt, Raynor would get his chance in the second half of the Stony Brook game. He gave the team a spark, and wouldn’t look back. After tossing his first collegiate touchdown and accounting for 135 total yards, Raynor earned the starting job against Southern Miss, then responded by torching the Eagles for five total touchdowns and 330 total yards.

Then, he tied a program record and became the fourth true freshman in the last decade to throw for 6 touchdowns in a game, doing so against UMass. The other true freshmen to accomplish that feat over the past 10 years: Two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, former Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert, and likely future #1 pick Caleb Williams.

“After the game, my mom and dad were sending me articles and stuff like that, so it was pretty cool to see those names and my name with them,” Raynor said. “We’re improving but we can always get better, we still left a lot of things out there that game. We can still build on a lot of things from that game.”

Raynor recognizes struggles will come, and it’s expected. After all, he is still just 18 years old, but even with the new experience of college football highs and lows, the one word he keeps going back to is brotherhood.

“Everybody welcomes you, everybody treats you like family,” Raynor said of his first impression of Arkansas State. “[We’re] always being supportive to each other, helping each other, competing with each other.”

