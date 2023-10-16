1-year-old struck and killed by vehicle

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A child’s death is under investigation after deputies say they were hit by a vehicle.

According to the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 3900 block of Lunenburg Road near Melbourne around 2:55 p.m. for a one-year-old child who was struck by a vehicle.

Deputies along with Melbourne first responders, Vital Link, and Survival Flight were called to the scene.

Life-saving efforts were performed on the child to no avail.

The sheriff’s office said it does not suspect foul play and the incident is being investigated as an accident.

The sheriff’s office has not released any names at this time.

