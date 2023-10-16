Football Friday Night
A-State celebrates ‘Red Wolf Reign’ homecoming

“Red Wolf Reign” is the theme of homecoming week, with several events planned for students, alumni, and the community.(Arkansas State University)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Homecoming celebration events are planned at Arkansas State University for the week of Oct. 16-21.

“Red Wolf Reign” is the theme of homecoming week, with several events planned for students, alumni, and the community.

This year, homecoming will have a medieval, royalty-centric theme, which is reflected in many of the events hosted throughout the week.

Members of the homecoming court will be selected on Friday, Oct. 13, through a 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. vote of the student body at A-State. The top five females and five males selected will then receive another vote by the student body and participate in interviews from which a queen and king will be chosen. Voting will take place on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Homecoming King and Queen will be announced at halftime of the Red Wolves versus Coastal Carolina game.

On Monday, Oct. 16, Kingdom’s Got Talent will be held at 7 p.m. in Centennial Hall of Reng Student Union. The Student Activities Board (SAB) will host this lip sync competition at the royal table featuring Howl and Scarlet. Students can participate as part of a group or as a single act.

A Laser Crusade will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 8 until 11 p.m. at the Red WOLF Center. SAB will host medieval-themed laser tag where students are encouraged to enter to the battlefield.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., SAB will host Reng Renaissance on Heritage Plaza Lawn. This event will feature inflatable jousting, turkey legs, and caricature drawings.

Students will have a Night at the Theater on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 8 until 11 p.m. Popcorn, hot chocolate and coffee will be provided.

The last SAB-sponsored events will be on Friday, Oct. 20, starting at 5:30 p.m. The Royal March, a parade, will be held along East Aggie Road. Yell Like Hell will begin at 6:30 p.m. behind the Phi Delta Theta house.

The Strong-Turner Alumni Chapter will host a casino night mixer with the Black Student Association starting at 8 p.m.

The organization will hold a business meeting in the Mockingbird Room of Reng Student Union on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 8 a.m. followed by a Scholarship Brunch beginning at 9 a.m. in Centennial Hall. Their festivities wrap up with a Living Music Night at 10 p.m. in the same location.

The College of Agriculture will host their second annual Furry 5K on Saturday, Oct. 21, starting at 8 a.m.

The class of 1973 will gather on Friday, Oct. 20, at 9 a.m. at Cooper Alumni Center to begin a weekend celebration for their 50-year reunion. At 4:30 p.m., the group will tour the Bradbury Art Museum, followed by an informal gathering at 5:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites.

The awards dinner for the Distinguished Alumni honorees will be held on Friday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. The honorees are Dr. Lynita M. Cooksey, Lucinda McDaniel, and Randall E. Pope. This event will be held at Cooper Alumni Center and is for the three honorees and their guests.

The A-State Alumni Band will have a reunion mixer at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20. The band, which will play at homecoming, will have a reunion and rehearsal on the lobby steps of the Fine Arts Center from noon until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

A reunion will be held for A-State Choirs on Saturday, Oct. 21 throughout the day. Attendees can visit the “sound town” tailgate, followed by rehearsal in the choir room. They will sing the national anthem before the game.

Alpha Kappa Alpha will host their Homecoming Klassic Step Show on Saturday, Oct. 21, from noon until 5 p.m. in Centennial Hall.

College of Agriculture Young Alumni will have a gathering at the Judd Hill Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 2:30 until 4 p.m.

A series of tailgates will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Cooper Alumni Center:

  • The College of Agriculture from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m.
  • The College of Liberal Arts and Communication along with the College of Education and Behavioral Science from 4 until 5:30 p.m.
  • A-State Alumni and Friends from 4 until 5:30 p.m.

For more details, see the A-State calendar online.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

