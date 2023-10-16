Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

A-State in NFL: Demario Davis records second sack, Blake Grupe boots two field goals

The NFL logo adorns the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game Feb. 12, 2023, in...
The NFL logo adorns the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Three former Red Wolves were in the box score for their NFL teams Sunday afternoon.

K Blake Grupe (Saints)

  • Today: 2/4 FG
  • Season: 13/16 FG (3-4 50+ yards), 10/10 XP

Grupe had two field goals from 45+ yards, but the Saints fell in Houston 20-13.

LB Demario Davis (Saints)

  • Today: 7 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack
  • Season: 38 tackles, 2 sacks

Davis led the team with 7 tackles, sacking rookie QB CJ Stroud in the third quarter.

CB Jerry Jacobs (Lions)

  • Today: 2 tackles, 1 TFL
  • Season: 31 tackles, 3 interceptions

The former Red Wolf and Razorback recorded a tackle for a loss in the first quarter. The cornerback helped hold the Buccaneers offense to six points, as Detroit won 20-6.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Week 8 Scores for Oct. 13, plus Video Replays »
A corporal was arrested in East Arkansas after corrections officials say she attempted to...
Corporal arrested for smuggling drugs, phone officials say
An Osceola Middle School classroom was destroyed after a crash crashed into it following a chase.
Suspect taken to hospital after police chase, crashing into school
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ dies at 76
A multi-million-dollar electric steel line is officially in operation in Mississippi County.
New steel line opens at Osceola’s Big River Facility

Latest News

Former A-State WR Omar Bayless records first career CFL TD
Missouri becomes bowl eligible, re-enters AP Top 25 after win at Kentucky (KMOV)
Red Wolves and ULM draw Sunday afternoon.
A-State soccer plays ULM to draw
A-State soccer plays ULM to 2-2 draw