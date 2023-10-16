A-State in NFL: Demario Davis records second sack, Blake Grupe boots two field goals

Three former Red Wolves were in the box score for their NFL teams Sunday afternoon.

K Blake Grupe (Saints)

Today: 2/4 FG

Season: 13/16 FG (3-4 50+ yards), 10/10 XP

Grupe had two field goals from 45+ yards, but the Saints fell in Houston 20-13.

LB Demario Davis (Saints)

Today: 7 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack

Season: 38 tackles, 2 sacks

Davis led the team with 7 tackles, sacking rookie QB CJ Stroud in the third quarter.

CB Jerry Jacobs (Lions)

Today: 2 tackles, 1 TFL

Season: 31 tackles, 3 interceptions

The former Red Wolf and Razorback recorded a tackle for a loss in the first quarter. The cornerback helped hold the Buccaneers offense to six points, as Detroit won 20-6.

This should’ve been 4th one of the year!!!!😤😤😤 https://t.co/YfJBRobd7w — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) October 16, 2023

