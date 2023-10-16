A-State in NFL: Demario Davis records second sack, Blake Grupe boots two field goals
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Three former Red Wolves were in the box score for their NFL teams Sunday afternoon.
K Blake Grupe (Saints)
- Today: 2/4 FG
- Season: 13/16 FG (3-4 50+ yards), 10/10 XP
Grupe had two field goals from 45+ yards, but the Saints fell in Houston 20-13.
LB Demario Davis (Saints)
- Today: 7 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack
- Season: 38 tackles, 2 sacks
Davis led the team with 7 tackles, sacking rookie QB CJ Stroud in the third quarter.
CB Jerry Jacobs (Lions)
- Today: 2 tackles, 1 TFL
- Season: 31 tackles, 3 interceptions
The former Red Wolf and Razorback recorded a tackle for a loss in the first quarter. The cornerback helped hold the Buccaneers offense to six points, as Detroit won 20-6.
