A-State soccer plays ULM to draw

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State women’s soccer team erased a one-goal deficit twice to earn a 2-2 draw against ULM Sunday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park.

ULM (8-2-5, 3-1-3 SBC) opened the scoring in the 19th minute and took the 1-0 advantage to halftime. Coming on the field as a substitution in the 67th minute, Maya Jones quickly found the scoresheet with her first goal of the season to tie the match at 1-1. A free kick near midfield by Sarah Strong was served into the box where Tindra Cenderholm got a quick touch to the far post and Jones tapped in the equalizer

The Warhawks regained the lead with a goal off a set piece in the 73rd minute, but a goal by Emma Riley in the 78th minute drew A-State (4-5-4, 2-2-3 SBC) even once again. A set piece near midfield once again saw Strong pass the free kick to Whisenhunt and Whisenhunt sent the ball to the box for Riley to put away the marker.

The Red Wolves were out-shot 24-10 in the match and the Warhawks had a 10-7 edge in shots on goal. Olivia Luther made nine saves between the posts for the Red Wolves.

A-State hits the road to face Louisiana Thursday at 7 p.m. before returning for the home finale on Sunday, Oct. 22, against Appalachian State at noon. Both matches will be broadcast on ESPN+.

