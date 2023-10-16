Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

A-State soccer plays ULM to draw

Red Wolves and ULM draw Sunday afternoon.
Red Wolves and ULM draw Sunday afternoon.(KAIT-TV)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State women’s soccer team erased a one-goal deficit twice to earn a 2-2 draw against ULM Sunday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park.

ULM (8-2-5, 3-1-3 SBC) opened the scoring in the 19th minute and took the 1-0 advantage to halftime. Coming on the field as a substitution in the 67th minute, Maya Jones quickly found the scoresheet with her first goal of the season to tie the match at 1-1. A free kick near midfield by Sarah Strong was served into the box where Tindra Cenderholm got a quick touch to the far post and Jones tapped in the equalizer

The Warhawks regained the lead with a goal off a set piece in the 73rd minute, but a goal by Emma Riley in the 78th minute drew A-State (4-5-4, 2-2-3 SBC) even once again. A set piece near midfield once again saw Strong pass the free kick to Whisenhunt and Whisenhunt sent the ball to the box for Riley to put away the marker.

The Red Wolves were out-shot 24-10 in the match and the Warhawks had a 10-7 edge in shots on goal. Olivia Luther made nine saves between the posts for the Red Wolves.

A-State hits the road to face Louisiana Thursday at 7 p.m. before returning for the home finale on Sunday, Oct. 22, against Appalachian State at noon. Both matches will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Week 8 Scores for Oct. 13, plus Video Replays »
A corporal was arrested in East Arkansas after corrections officials say she attempted to...
Corporal arrested for smuggling drugs, phone officials say
An Osceola Middle School classroom was destroyed after a crash crashed into it following a chase.
Suspect taken to hospital after police chase, crashing into school
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ dies at 76
A multi-million-dollar electric steel line is officially in operation in Mississippi County.
New steel line opens at Osceola’s Big River Facility

Latest News

The NFL logo adorns the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game Feb. 12, 2023, in...
A-State in NFL: Demario Davis records second sack, Blake Grupe boots two field goals
Former A-State WR Omar Bayless records first career CFL TD
Missouri becomes bowl eligible, re-enters AP Top 25 after win at Kentucky (KMOV)
A-State soccer plays ULM to 2-2 draw