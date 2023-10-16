Football Friday Night
Arkansas AG donates $500,000 to National Cold War Center

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Cold War Center in Blytheville will receive half a million dollars in cold hard cash.

The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office announced Monday it had presented a check for $250,000 to “continue the development of the museum.”

“I will donate an equal amount next year, bringing the total donation to $500,000,” Attorney General Tim Griffin wrote in an Oct. 10 letter to the museum.

“We greatly appreciate Attorney General Griffin’s incredible generosity and his valuable vote of confidence in our effort to build a world-class tourist attraction here in the Arkansas Delta,” said Mary Gay Shipley, chair of the center’s board of directors. “These donations will go a long way in helping us become the world’s premier destination for Cold War history and a major contributor to our local and state economies.”

The Cold War Center is located on the former grounds of the Blytheville Air Force Base.

