Arkansas junior Landon Jackson named SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week

Arkansas junior defensive end Landon Jackson has been tabbed the Southeastern Conference’s Defensive Lineman of the Week following his standout performance at No. 11 Alabama on Oct. 14.

The Texarkana, Texas, product had a career day against the Crimson Tide Saturday, setting career highs in tackles (11), tackles for loss (3.5-24 yards) and sacks (3.5-24 yards). It was his first career game with 10+ tackles. He’s the only SEC player with at least 3.5 sacks in a single game this season.

Jackson’s 3.5 sacks are the most by an Arkansas defender since Trey Flowers had 3.5 vs. Auburn in 2012. His 3.5 sacks are the most by a Razorback against Alabama since Antwain Robinson finished with 2.5 sacks vs. the Crimson Tide in 2006.

Jackson has solidified himself as the Razorbacks’ most dominant pass rusher this season, pacing the team in tackles for loss (10.5) and sacks (5.5) through the first seven games of the year.

After four consecutive SEC games away from home, Arkansas returns to the friendly confines of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to host SEC Western Division foe Mississippi State. Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Bulldogs is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, on ESPN.

After four consecutive SEC games away from home, Arkansas returns to the friendly confines of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to host SEC Western Division foe Mississippi State. Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Bulldogs is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, on ESPN.

