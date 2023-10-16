Arkansas men’s basketball ranked 14th in preseason AP Poll, Coaches Poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - For the third straight season, Arkansas men’s basketball is tabbed as a top 20 team in college hoops in the preseason. Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks were ranked 14th in both the Preseason AP Top 25 and the Preseason USA Today Coaches’ Poll.

Arkansas, ranked 10th and 16th in the last two preseason AP Polls, is the second-highest-ranked SEC squad entering the season. Tennessee is ranked 9th in the AP Poll and 10th in the Coaches Poll.

The Hogs ended last season with its third straight trip to the Sweet 16. Arkansas entered the offseason with holes to fill as Anthony Black, Nick Smith and Jordan Walsh were selected in the NBA Draft. Ricky Council signed as an undrafted free agent with the 76ers. Derrian Ford (Arkansas State), Barry Dunning (UAB) and Makhel Mitchell (Little Rock) also transferred out of the program.

But the Razorbacks, as has been the theme under Musselman, loaded up in the transfer portal. Seven transfers in total committed to Arkansas, ranking 6th in the country in 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings.

The Hogs also added two highly-rated high school recruits with forward Baye Fall and guard Layden Blocker. The transfers plus the high school recruits will join the six returners, including Devo Davis and Trevon Brazile.

Arkansas opens its season with an exhibition against UT Tyler in Fayetteville on Friday, October 20. They’ll open the regular season on Monday, November 6 at Bud Walton Arena against Alcorn State.

