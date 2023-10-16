Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas men’s basketball ranked 14th in preseason AP Poll, Coaches Poll

By Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - For the third straight season, Arkansas men’s basketball is tabbed as a top 20 team in college hoops in the preseason. Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks were ranked 14th in both the Preseason AP Top 25 and the Preseason USA Today Coaches’ Poll.

Arkansas, ranked 10th and 16th in the last two preseason AP Polls, is the second-highest-ranked SEC squad entering the season. Tennessee is ranked 9th in the AP Poll and 10th in the Coaches Poll.

The Hogs ended last season with its third straight trip to the Sweet 16. Arkansas entered the offseason with holes to fill as Anthony Black, Nick Smith and Jordan Walsh were selected in the NBA Draft. Ricky Council signed as an undrafted free agent with the 76ers. Derrian Ford (Arkansas State), Barry Dunning (UAB) and Makhel Mitchell (Little Rock) also transferred out of the program.

But the Razorbacks, as has been the theme under Musselman, loaded up in the transfer portal. Seven transfers in total committed to Arkansas, ranking 6th in the country in 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings.

The Hogs also added two highly-rated high school recruits with forward Baye Fall and guard Layden Blocker. The transfers plus the high school recruits will join the six returners, including Devo Davis and Trevon Brazile.

Arkansas opens its season with an exhibition against UT Tyler in Fayetteville on Friday, October 20. They’ll open the regular season on Monday, November 6 at Bud Walton Arena against Alcorn State.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child’s death is under investigation after deputies say they were hit by a vehicle.
1-year-old struck and killed by vehicle
The Marked Tree Fire Department announced in social media post on Saturday, Oct. 15 that Fire...
Marked Tree mourns loss of fire chief
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
The Jonesboro Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a Monday morning shooting.
Early morning shooting suspect in custody
FILE - This Nov. 8, 2018 file photo shows a page from the 2019 U.S. Medicare Handbook in...
Annual window to shop for Medicare Advantage plans returns on Sunday

Latest News

Butch Jones leads the pack as Red Wolves football took the field September 9th in the home...
Butch Jones updates injuries, previews Coastal Carolina in SBC zoom teleconference
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 10/16/23 Sun Belt zoom
The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
Arkansas junior Landon Jackson named SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week
Arkansas State is one of 14 members of the Sun Belt Conference
NEA natives Izzy Higginbottom & Roshala Scott named to Preseason All-Sun Belt 1st Team