Blytheville police searching for missing autistic child
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing child with autism.
According to a social media post, RJ was last seen wearing pants, a yellow and green shirt, and a black and green hat.
Blytheville police said RJ is autistic non-verbal and is known to run when aggressively approached.
Anyone with information on RJ’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411.
