Blytheville police searching for missing autistic child

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing child with autism.

According to a social media post, RJ was last seen wearing pants, a yellow and green shirt, and a black and green hat.

Blytheville police said RJ is autistic non-verbal and is known to run when aggressively approached.

Anyone with information on RJ’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.