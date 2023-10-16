Football Friday Night
Body discovered in Crittenden County bayou

West Memphis police are investigating a body discovered Monday morning in a diversion ditch.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - West Memphis police are investigating a body discovered Monday morning in a diversion ditch.

According to a news release, officers were called to Ten-Mile Bayou just after 8:30 a.m. Oct. 16 regarding a body in the water.

“The body was that of an adult male whose identification is unknown at this time,” WMPD stated.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information is urged to call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7554.

