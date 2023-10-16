Football Friday Night
Butch Jones updates injuries, previews Coastal Carolina in SBC zoom teleconference

Butch Jones leads the pack as Red Wolves football took the field September 9th in the home opener.
Butch Jones leads the pack as Red Wolves football took the field September 9th in the home opener.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is back after a bye week. Butch Jones met the media Monday morning in the Sun Belt zoom teleconference.

Starting linebacker Melique Straker missed the Troy matchup due to injury. I asked Jones for an update on #21.

“Melique is one of our leaders on our football team, one of our captains, the bye week came at the right time. He’ll practice today, so we fully anticipate having everyone back for the game,” Jones said.

Arkansas State and Coastal Carolina enter this week with matching 3-3 records. Both squads looking to move up the standings in a stacked Sun Belt. “Complete football team, have a lot of momentum, lot of confidence, rightfully so. Veteran group, have a lot of skill guys.” Jones said.” He also praised decorated Chanticleers QB Grayson McCall. “One of the faces of our conference. They always talk about the mark of a great quarterback is to lead your team from behind in a great road win. I know their team believes in him. He’s a winner, he knows how to win. He has high confidence. I don’t know if you can quite slow him down, I think you have to work to contain him.”

The Red Wolves (3-3, 1-1 SBC) host the Chanticleers (3-3, 1-2 SBC) for homecoming. Kickoff is Saturday at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium.

