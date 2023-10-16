Football Friday Night
Disney on Ice returning to Arkansas

Children of all ages will get a chance to discover the hero inside them when Disney on Ice returns to Arkansas.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Children of all ages will get a chance to discover the hero inside them when Disney on Ice returns to Arkansas.

Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock announced Monday six performances of “Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero” from April 11-14, 2024.

Shows will be on Thursday and Friday, April 11 and 12, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 14, at 2 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $22 to $87 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

