Factory auto parts becoming scarce for Ozarks auto shops, dealerships as UAW strike continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Factory parts are getting harder to find as the UAW strike enters its second month.

Workers walked off the job at several plants across the U.S., including one in St. Louis. The strike is impacting the availability of parts.

“If they don’t have it, they don’t have it. And that is really hard to hear on our side of the phone. I got to figure out another way around,” says Dustin Atwood, Operations Manager, A1 Custom Car Care.

Atwood says auto repair shops from across the country are looking for parts.

“I talked to a parts vendor this morning. He said there are places from California, New Mexico, and Arizona calling right here in Springfield because they think he might have a factory part,” says Atwood.

It’s not just the probability of not having a part; the cost is another factor for local repair shops.

“A lot of times, people think the shop is making all this money. We are passing it right on to the vendors that can hopefully source us a good high-quality correct part,” says Atwood.

The owner of Clay Maxey Ford says his business will adapt.

“You know everything the car business has been through the last few years, keeping you up at night, you know we adapt, and we are hopefully going to be there for the customers to do just the best that we can with what we got. We have made it through some pretty hard times,” says Clay Maxey, owner of Clay Maxey Ford.

Maxey says things are far from ordinary.

“We are still feeling some of the effects of the pandemic. Of course, some of the process has changed. It is still difficult to get certain parts. There is still some constraint,” says Maxey.

According to Maxey, the effects of the strike will eventually be passed along to the consumer.

“The prices are going to go up on the parts. The longer this takes, the higher the wages go, are going to go to the overall cost,” says Maxey.

For his nearly 60-year-old parts department at Maxey Ford…

“We loaded up on parts in our parts department. We got the normal maintenance items, the high-volume items we have tried to stock up on,” says Maxey.

Consumers will feel the effects.

“This again, we will probably see some trade-in values go up. There will be some gain from this for the consumer. However, the products, the new cars, are probably going to increase again,” says Maxey.

For Atwood…local repair shops are working together to make it through this.

“We are leaning on each other. Whether it’s a specialty tool, because everything takes a specialty tool or a supplier, sometimes it’s sharing a supplier. I am very thankful to be in this part of the country. It makes a huge difference having people who will work with you instead of against you,” says Atwood.

Atwood says his technicians are taking parts, finding the problem, fixing the trouble item, rebuilding the part, and placing it in the vehicles. They are returning to the basics of repair and doing what they love about auto repair.

