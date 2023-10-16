Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Long-lost ‘Star Wars’ model auctioned for more than $3.1 million

An X-wing filming model goes for big bucks at auction. (Source: CNN/Lucasfilm/20th Century Studios/HBO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A “Star Wars” X-wing filming model has sold at auction for more than $3.1 million.

The original 20-inch star fighter model, one of just four built for close-ups and used in the final battle scenes in “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope,” was discovered in a box in the model-maker’s garage after having been thought lost for decades.

Heritage Auctions calls it “the pinnacle of ‘Star Wars’ artifacts to ever reach the market.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child’s death is under investigation after deputies say they were hit by a vehicle.
1-year-old struck and killed by vehicle
The Marked Tree Fire Department announced in social media post on Saturday, Oct. 15 that Fire...
Marked Tree mourns loss of fire chief
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
FILE - This Nov. 8, 2018 file photo shows a page from the 2019 U.S. Medicare Handbook in...
Annual window to shop for Medicare Advantage plans returns on Sunday
The Jonesboro Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a Monday morning shooting.
Police search for person of interest in early morning shooting

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at Tioga Marine Terminal, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in...
Biden postpones trip to Colorado to discuss domestic agenda as Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies
https://www.kait8.com/2023/10/14/palestinians-stream-south-gaza-israel-urges-mass-evacuation-cond...
Arkansas gas prices tumble nearly 9 cents
Washington State fans and players celebrate on the field after the team won an NCAA college...
College athletes are fighting to get a cut from the billions they generate in media rights deals
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Trump sues ex-British spy over dossier containing ‘shocking and scandalous claims’