Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery

Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.(Florida Lottery)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A lucky Alabama man has won big in the Florida Lottery.

Gary Thomas paid $5 for his scratch-off ticket at Lotto Discount Liquor in Campbellton, Florida, near the Alabama border.

Instead of opting for the prize of $150,000 a year for life, Thomas chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,440,000.

Thomas claimed his check at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

Thomas said he couldn’t believe his good fortune and that “it’s still sinking in.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child’s death is under investigation after deputies say they were hit by a vehicle.
1-year-old struck and killed by vehicle
The Marked Tree Fire Department announced in social media post on Saturday, Oct. 15 that Fire...
Marked Tree mourns loss of fire chief
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
The Jonesboro Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a Monday morning shooting.
Early morning shooting suspect in custody
FILE - This Nov. 8, 2018 file photo shows a page from the 2019 U.S. Medicare Handbook in...
Annual window to shop for Medicare Advantage plans returns on Sunday

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
West Memphis police are investigating a body discovered Monday morning in a diversion ditch.
Body discovered in Crittenden County bayou
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
VIDEO: Teen volleyball player who lost legs after being hit by car walks with prosthetics at game
FILE - In this June 17, 2018, file photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people...
Settlement over Trump family separations at the border seeks to limit future separations for 8 years