Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Man accused of stealing golf carts, selling on Facebook

Police arrested 21-year-old Blayne Tullos of Paragould Sunday, Oct. 15, on suspicion of...
Police arrested 21-year-old Blayne Tullos of Paragould Sunday, Oct. 15, on suspicion of breaking or entering and theft of property.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A 21-year-old Paragould man is in custody, accused of stealing numerous golf carts and then selling them on social media.

Police arrested Blayne Tullos on Sunday, Oct. 15, on suspicion of breaking or entering and theft of property.

According to court documents, officers took multiple reports in June of stolen golf carts from a local business.

Detective Lieutenant Robert Sexton stated in the affidavit that Tullos was “observed in control of one of the golf carts, found to have two additional stolen carts at his residence with the serial numbers removed, and attempted to sell golf carts on Facebook during the time of the thefts.”

After reviewing the case, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge Tullos and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Tullos is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond awaiting his next appearance in court.

Stidham also ordered Tullos to have no contact with the victim or witnesses connected to the alleged theft.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child’s death is under investigation after deputies say they were hit by a vehicle.
1-year-old struck and killed by vehicle
The Marked Tree Fire Department announced in social media post on Saturday, Oct. 15 that Fire...
Marked Tree mourns loss of fire chief
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
FILE - This Nov. 8, 2018 file photo shows a page from the 2019 U.S. Medicare Handbook in...
Annual window to shop for Medicare Advantage plans returns on Sunday
The Jonesboro Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a Monday morning shooting.
Early morning shooting suspect in custody

Latest News

The National Cold War Center in Blytheville will receive half a million dollars in cold hard...
Arkansas AG donates $500,000 to National Cold War Center
A Fulton County sheriff’s deputy said he was northbound when he witnessed a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500...
Woman sentenced to 15 years in fatal DWI crash
For those who have not paid their personal property or real estate taxes, time is running out.
Property taxes due Monday
Caderius Bailey
Man caught with gun stolen from Southaven store at Applebee’s