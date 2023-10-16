Man accused of stealing golf carts, selling on Facebook

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A 21-year-old Paragould man is in custody, accused of stealing numerous golf carts and then selling them on social media.

Police arrested Blayne Tullos on Sunday, Oct. 15, on suspicion of breaking or entering and theft of property.

According to court documents, officers took multiple reports in June of stolen golf carts from a local business.

Detective Lieutenant Robert Sexton stated in the affidavit that Tullos was “observed in control of one of the golf carts, found to have two additional stolen carts at his residence with the serial numbers removed, and attempted to sell golf carts on Facebook during the time of the thefts.”

After reviewing the case, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge Tullos and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Tullos is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond awaiting his next appearance in court.

Stidham also ordered Tullos to have no contact with the victim or witnesses connected to the alleged theft.

