Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

NEA natives Izzy Higginbottom & Roshala Scott named to Preseason All-Sun Belt 1st Team

Arkansas State is one of 14 members of the Sun Belt Conference
Arkansas State is one of 14 members of the Sun Belt Conference(Source: Sun Belt Conference)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Fastbreak Friday Night standouts continue to make headlines in college basketball.

Arkansas State guard Izzy Higginbottom and Marshall guard Roshala Scott were selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Women’s Basketball 1st Team.

Higginbottom hails from Batesville, she earned Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year honors in the 2022-2023 campaign. Izzy averaged 16 points, 3 assists, and 1 steal a game. She was 8th nationally with a 91.1% free throw percentage (A-State record). Higginbottom finished the season with 46 consecutive free throws made – also a program record.

Izzy Higginbottom had 24 pts Thursday night as Arkansas State women's basketball won at Coastal...
Izzy Higginbottom had 24 pts Thursday night as Arkansas State women's basketball won at Coastal Carolina.(Source: WMBF)

Scott is from Earle, she had a stellar first season with the Thundering Herd. Roshala led the SBC with 196 made field goals, she was 4th in the league averaging 17 points per game. Scott scored in double figures in 27 of Marshall’s 29 games.

The Earle alum was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team Monday.
The Earle alum was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team Monday.(Marshall Athletics)

Two more Natural State natives are on the Preseason All-SBC squad. Troy senior forward Tai’Sheka Porchia (Camden) is on the 2nd Team along with Louisiana guard Lanay Wheaton (Hope).

2023-24 Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. James Madison (9) - 186 

2. Troy (3) - 177

3. Southern Miss (1) - 159

4. Old Dominion - 149

5. Georgia Southern (1) - 131

6. Louisiana - 117

7. Texas State - 116

8. Arkansas State - 87

9. Marshall - 85

10. Coastal Carolina - 72

11. ULM - 71

12. App State - 54

13. Georgia State - 46

14. South Alabama - 20

2023-24 Women’s Basketball Preseason Awards

Preseason Player of the Year Domonique Davis, Southern Miss [SR | G | DeRidder, La.]

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team

Domonique Davis, Southern Miss [SR | G | DeRidder, La.]

Terren Ward, Georgia Southern [SR | G | Jesup, Ga.]

Izzy Higginbottom Arkansas State [JR | G | Batesville, Ark.]

Makayia Hallmon, Troy [SR | G | Coushatta, La.]

Roshala Scott, Marshall [SR | G | Earle, Ark.]

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team 

Peyton McDaniel, James Madison [R-SO | G | Birdsboro, Pa.]

Ja’Mia Hollings, Troy [SR | F | West Point, Miss.] 

Lanay Wheaton, Louisiana [JR | G | Hope, Ark.]

Kseniia Kozlova, James Madison [R-JR | C | Moscow, Russia]

Tai’Sheka Porchia, Troy [SR | F | Camden, Ark.]

Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team

Deja Richardson, Coastal Carolina [GR | G | Kernersville, N.C.]

Emily Carver, App State [JR | G | Asheville, N.C]

Daisha Bradford, ULM [SR | G | Mobile, Ala.] 

Mikyla Tolivert, Georgia State [JR | G | Melbourne, Fla.]

Kelsey Thompson, South Alabama [SO | G | Mobile, Ala.]

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child’s death is under investigation after deputies say they were hit by a vehicle.
1-year-old struck and killed by vehicle
The Marked Tree Fire Department announced in social media post on Saturday, Oct. 15 that Fire...
Marked Tree mourns loss of fire chief
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
The Jonesboro Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a Monday morning shooting.
Early morning shooting suspect in custody
FILE - This Nov. 8, 2018 file photo shows a page from the 2019 U.S. Medicare Handbook in...
Annual window to shop for Medicare Advantage plans returns on Sunday

Latest News

The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
Arkansas junior Landon Jackson named SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week
The NFL logo adorns the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game Feb. 12, 2023, in...
A-State in NFL: Demario Davis records second sack, Blake Grupe boots two field goals
Former A-State WR Omar Bayless records first career CFL TD
Missouri becomes bowl eligible, re-enters AP Top 25 after win at Kentucky (KMOV)