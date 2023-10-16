NEA natives Izzy Higginbottom & Roshala Scott named to Preseason All-Sun Belt 1st Team

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Fastbreak Friday Night standouts continue to make headlines in college basketball.

Arkansas State guard Izzy Higginbottom and Marshall guard Roshala Scott were selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Women’s Basketball 1st Team.

Higginbottom hails from Batesville, she earned Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year honors in the 2022-2023 campaign. Izzy averaged 16 points, 3 assists, and 1 steal a game. She was 8th nationally with a 91.1% free throw percentage (A-State record). Higginbottom finished the season with 46 consecutive free throws made – also a program record.

Izzy Higginbottom had 24 pts Thursday night as Arkansas State women's basketball won at Coastal Carolina. (Source: WMBF)

Scott is from Earle, she had a stellar first season with the Thundering Herd. Roshala led the SBC with 196 made field goals, she was 4th in the league averaging 17 points per game. Scott scored in double figures in 27 of Marshall’s 29 games.

The Earle alum was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team Monday. (Marshall Athletics)

Two more Natural State natives are on the Preseason All-SBC squad. Troy senior forward Tai’Sheka Porchia (Camden) is on the 2nd Team along with Louisiana guard Lanay Wheaton (Hope).

2023-24 Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. James Madison (9) - 186

2. Troy (3) - 177

3. Southern Miss (1) - 159

4. Old Dominion - 149

5. Georgia Southern (1) - 131

6. Louisiana - 117

7. Texas State - 116

8. Arkansas State - 87

9. Marshall - 85

10. Coastal Carolina - 72

11. ULM - 71

12. App State - 54

13. Georgia State - 46

14. South Alabama - 20

2023-24 Women’s Basketball Preseason Awards

Preseason Player of the Year Domonique Davis, Southern Miss [SR | G | DeRidder, La.]

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team

Domonique Davis, Southern Miss [SR | G | DeRidder, La.]

Terren Ward, Georgia Southern [SR | G | Jesup, Ga.]

Izzy Higginbottom Arkansas State [JR | G | Batesville, Ark.]

Makayia Hallmon, Troy [SR | G | Coushatta, La.]

Roshala Scott, Marshall [SR | G | Earle, Ark.]

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team

Peyton McDaniel, James Madison [R-SO | G | Birdsboro, Pa.]

Ja’Mia Hollings, Troy [SR | F | West Point, Miss.]

Lanay Wheaton, Louisiana [JR | G | Hope, Ark.]

Kseniia Kozlova, James Madison [R-JR | C | Moscow, Russia]

Tai’Sheka Porchia, Troy [SR | F | Camden, Ark.]

Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team

Deja Richardson, Coastal Carolina [GR | G | Kernersville, N.C.]

Emily Carver, App State [JR | G | Asheville, N.C]

Daisha Bradford, ULM [SR | G | Mobile, Ala.]

Mikyla Tolivert, Georgia State [JR | G | Melbourne, Fla.]

Kelsey Thompson, South Alabama [SO | G | Mobile, Ala.]

