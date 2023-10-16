Oct. 16: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up this morning to clear skies and cool air.

It will be a cool day with temperatures a good 8°-10° below normal for this time of year.

With that being said, we will see more sunshine today than we did yesterday.

I’m going with highs in the mid-60s.

It will be breezy again today with northwesterly winds 10-15 MPH.

Back to around 70° by Tuesday, and we warm to near normal by the middle of the week.

Another cold front moves through by Thursday.

Rain chances with the front look to be low, and temperatures behind that front will not fall like they have the last couple of fronts.

The weekend looks nice as well, making for great weather on Saturday for A-State’s homecoming game!

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast

News Headlines

Jonesboro police search for a person of interest in connection to an early morning shooting.

The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 1-year-old was hit by a vehicle and died on Sunday afternoon.

The city of Marked Tree is mourning the loss of its fire chief after he died over the weekend.

Israeli defenses ramp up along the Gaza Strip, anticipating a ground offensive.

Today is the deadline in Arkansas to pay your personal or real estate taxes.

Osceola Middle School returns to class after a car crashed into a classroom on Friday evening.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more

