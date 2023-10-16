Police search for person of interest in early morning shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a Monday morning shooting.

A social media post said a man arrived at a local hospital around 2:30 a.m. with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Jonesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the area of the 1900 block of West Matthews Avenue.

K8 News will update this story as we gather further information.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.