Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

The science behind the solar eclipse

From Region 8 News at Six
By Jace Passmore
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - April 2024 is rapidly approaching. The Great American Eclipse will send parts of Region 8 into darkness for up to three minutes.

“Totality here will be just under three minutes, and then the moon in its orbit will start to go past the face of the sun, and it will end,” said amateur astronomer David Neighbors.

Total solar eclipses happen every year or two but can only occur when a new moon exists. If they happen yearly, why do we see more and why is our next one decades away?

The answer is simple: our planet is 70% water, so most eclipses occur over open oceans. David Neighbors has experienced multiple eclipses and fills us in on what we can expect.

“Anything you would expect to see at dusk can happen. I mean, insects start chipping, birds can start roosting, and the temperature can become noticeably cooler,” he said.

Once we reach totality, the sun will take on a completely different look.

“If you look at the edge of the sun or the edge where the moon is covering up the sun, you will see prompts that look like flames leaping off the sun,” said Scott Roberts.

According to NASA, a solar eclipse is the result of a cosmic coincidence. Even though the sun is about 400 times bigger than the moon, it is also about 400 times farther away. This makes the sun and the moon appear almost exactly the same size in our sky.

On Oct. 14, we experienced an annular eclipse. Roberts said that due to the moon’s orbit, the annular eclipse is connected to the total eclipse that we will experience in April.

The total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will begin at 12:38 p.m. and last until after 3 p.m. Region 8 should go completely dark at 1:57 p.m. and the totality will last just over two and a half minutes.

It’s estimated that more than 100,000 visitors will flock to places such as Craighead Forest and Lake Frierson to take in the spectacle.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child’s death is under investigation after deputies say they were hit by a vehicle.
1-year-old struck and killed by vehicle
The Marked Tree Fire Department announced in social media post on Saturday, Oct. 15 that Fire...
Marked Tree mourns loss of fire chief
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
FILE - This Nov. 8, 2018 file photo shows a page from the 2019 U.S. Medicare Handbook in...
Annual window to shop for Medicare Advantage plans returns on Sunday
The Jonesboro Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a Monday morning shooting.
Police search for person of interest in early morning shooting

Latest News

https://www.kait8.com/2023/10/14/palestinians-stream-south-gaza-israel-urges-mass-evacuation-cond...
Arkansas gas prices tumble nearly 9 cents
Children of all ages will get a chance to discover the hero inside them when Disney on Ice...
Disney on Ice returning to Arkansas
[FILE PHOTO] Missouri is one of 14 participating central U.S. states that could be impacted by...
Mo. ‘Shakeout’ earthquake drill coming Oct. 19
The Jonesboro Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a Monday morning shooting.
Police search for person of interest in early morning shooting