The science behind the solar eclipse

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - April 2024 is rapidly approaching. The Great American Eclipse will send parts of Region 8 into darkness for up to three minutes.

“Totality here will be just under three minutes, and then the moon in its orbit will start to go past the face of the sun, and it will end,” said amateur astronomer David Neighbors.

Total solar eclipses happen every year or two but can only occur when a new moon exists. If they happen yearly, why do we see more and why is our next one decades away?

The answer is simple: our planet is 70% water, so most eclipses occur over open oceans. David Neighbors has experienced multiple eclipses and fills us in on what we can expect.

“Anything you would expect to see at dusk can happen. I mean, insects start chipping, birds can start roosting, and the temperature can become noticeably cooler,” he said.

Once we reach totality, the sun will take on a completely different look.

“If you look at the edge of the sun or the edge where the moon is covering up the sun, you will see prompts that look like flames leaping off the sun,” said Scott Roberts.

According to NASA, a solar eclipse is the result of a cosmic coincidence. Even though the sun is about 400 times bigger than the moon, it is also about 400 times farther away. This makes the sun and the moon appear almost exactly the same size in our sky.

On Oct. 14, we experienced an annular eclipse. Roberts said that due to the moon’s orbit, the annular eclipse is connected to the total eclipse that we will experience in April.

The total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will begin at 12:38 p.m. and last until after 3 p.m. Region 8 should go completely dark at 1:57 p.m. and the totality will last just over two and a half minutes.

It’s estimated that more than 100,000 visitors will flock to places such as Craighead Forest and Lake Frierson to take in the spectacle.

