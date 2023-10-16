Suspect in custody in connection with Dexter stabbing

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect is in custody in connection with a weekend stabbing.

Police responded to the 300 block of West Business Highway 60 around 4:09 a.m. on Saturday, October 14 for a reported stabbing.

They say they found a victim who was stabbed multiple times.

The suspect was identified as a 32-year-old man. He was arrested around 4:16 a.m. and taken to the Dexter Police Department on a 24-hour hold.

Charges are pending through the Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The victim was treated for “non-life threatening” injuries.

