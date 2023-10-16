Terrance Ford, Hicks named Preseason All-Sun Belt, Arkansas State picked ninth

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s basketball landed two on the Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team, while the team was picked to finish ninth in the conference, the league announced Monday.

Sophomore guard Terrance Ford was a bright spot for the Red Wolves in his freshman campaign, leading the team by shooting 40.6 percent from three. In Sun Belt play, Ford’s three-point percentage jumped up to 48.4 percent (31-64), leading the conference.

The Chicago native averaged 10.8 points per game (11.8 in SBC play) over 32 games played. He had a season-best 25 points twice, both in wins: In December against Little Rock and in the Sun Belt Tournament against Coastal Carolina.

Tarleton State transfer and Searcy alum Freddy Hicks joins Ford on the Third Team. The sophomore guard led Tarleton State in scoring this past season, averaging 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists per game. Hicks had a pair of 30-point performances against Drake in November and against Radford in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational.

The CBI performance was part of a strong finish to the year. After missing 9 games ranging from late December to early January, Hicks averaged 20.3 points per game over his final 4 games. That includes scoring 30 points with 11 rebounds and 4 steals in that Radford game.

Hicks entered the portal in March, choosing the Red Wolves over Arkansas, California, Colorado State, and SMU.

The Red Wolves finished 13th in the Sun Belt last season with a 4-14 record in conference play. Other analytics-based websites are higher on A-State. Bart Torvik projects Bryan Hodgson’s pack to finish fifth in the conference. Ken Pomeroy and EvanMiya have the Red Wolves at sixth.

Red Wolves are projected to finish 15-14 (10-8 Sun Belt), they rank 24th in the country (1st SBC) in transfer points.



The ranking is in line with other analytical sites I've seen so far. They also rank 169th in the nation (6th in SBC) on EvanMiya — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) October 13, 2023

It's the highest A-State has been ranked in KenPom's preseason rankings since the 2012-13 season (preseason 166).



Red Wolves are projected to finish 14-15 (10-8 Sun Belt). KenPom has the team going up against 8 Tier A + B opponents (4 teams inside the KenPom top 100). — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) October 15, 2023

Hodgson will enter his first year with the Red Wolves with a challenging schedule. A-State will host two exhibition games, the first being against Trevecca Nazarene on Wednesday, October 25. The final preseason matchup will be a charity exhibition on Monday, October 30 against Central Arkansas.

The Red Wolves will take on Wisconsin, a team that’s receiving votes in both the Preseason AP Poll and Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll, in the regular season opener on Monday, November 6. The home opener will be Tuesday, November 14 against Alcorn State.

2023-24 Men’s Basketball Preseason Awards

Preseason Player of the Year

Austin Crowley, Southern Miss [SR | G | West Point, Miss.]

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team

Austin Crowley, Southern Miss [SR | G | West Point, Miss.]

Terrence Edwards, Jr., James Madison [R-JR | G | Atlanta, Ga.]

Donovan Gregory, App State [GR | F | Charlotte, N.C.]

Chaunce Jenkins, Old Dominion [JR | G | Newport News, Va.]

Christyon Eugene, Troy [SR | G | Spring, Texas]

Themus Fulks, Louisiana [R-JR | G | Winston-Salem, N.C.]

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team

Tyrell Jones, South Alabama [SR | G | Chicago, Ill.]

Kamdyn Curfman, Marshall [SR | G | North Bethesda, Md.]

Tyreke Locure, ULM [SR | G | New Orleans, La.]

Dwon Odom, Georgia State [JR | G | Alpharetta, Ga.]

Obinna Anochili-Killen, Marshall [SR | F | Lagos, Nigeria]

Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team

Terrance Ford Jr., Arkansas State [SO | G | Chicago, Ill.]

Brenden Tucker, Georgia State [SR | G | Lawrenceville, Ga]

CJ Huntley, App State [SR | F | Huntersville, N.C.]

Freddy Hicks, Arkansas State [JR | G | Searcy, Ark.]

Aamer Muhammad, Troy [SR | G | Rio Rancho, New Mexico]

2023-24 Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. James Madison (7) - 176

2. App State (2) – 159

3. Old Dominion (1) - 154

4. Southern Miss - 148

5. Louisiana (2) - 136

6. South Alabama (2) - 129

7. Marshall - 119

8. Troy - 91

9. Arkansas State - 84

10. Texas State - 72

11. Georgia State - 69

12. Coastal Carolina - 59

13. Georgia Southern - 42

14. ULM - 32

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.