Texas County authorities need help identifying uncooperative John Doe inmate

Texas County, Mo. John Doe inmate
Texas County, Mo. John Doe inmate(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Texas County authorities need help verifying the identity of an inmate who refuses to provide any identification.

According to Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey, the man has used the name “Mikhael Sweeney” in the community, but deputies are unable to verify that identity and the John Doe has not provided any name. Sheriff Lindsey says a fingerprint analysis did not produce a match either.

According to court records, John Doe “Mikhael Sweeney” is charged with fourth-degree assault and disturbing the peace.

On the morning of October 12, a deputy went to a home in Willow Springs for a report of an assault. Witnesses say they were doing road work on Bartlett Drive near the home and saw John Doe assault the victim. The suspect was uncooperative with authorities and then got a lawn chair and sat in the middle of the road.

According to investigators, more deputies arrived and arrested John Doe. He has been fingerprinted twice, but no matches have been made. Authorities have contacted the Missouri Information Analysis Center to help identify the man.

Authorities say he is a flight risk and claims he does not recognize the government or the court system, and told deputies he would not go to court.

He is being held in the Texas County Jail without bond and is scheduled for arraignment on October 24.

