Woman sentenced to 15 years in fatal DWI crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a Horseshoe Bend woman to 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to a fatal drunk driving crash.

Kamala Dawn Crone, 55, entered a negotiated plea of guilty earlier this month to negligent homicide, driving while intoxicated-second offense, driving with a suspended license, refusal to submit to a chemical test, driving left of center, and driving without a seat belt.

Following her guilty plea, Judge Tim Weaver sentenced Crone to 180 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with 60 months suspended imposition of sentence on the negligent homicide charge.

Weaver also sentenced Crone to 12 months SIS on the DWI-second offense charge and fined her for the remaining charges.

Crone must also pay all court costs and fines in $100 monthly installments upon her release from the ADC.

The charges stem from a June 2022 head-on crash on State Highway 9 that claimed the life of 45-year-old Robert Trent Zeigler of Salem.

According to the affidavit, Crone was intoxicated when she crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Ford Edge driven by 65-year-old Kelly Ray Zeigler of Salem.

