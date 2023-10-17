A-State women’s golf leads Lady Red Wolves Classic after first day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Posting its third-lowest 36-hole total in program history, the Arkansas State women’s golf team has a 16-stroke lead after two rounds of the Lady Red Wolves Classic at Sage Meadows Country Club.

A-State opened with a 3-under par 285, tied for the eighth-lowest round in program history, and followed with a second round 2-over par 290 to total 1-under par 575, tied for the third-lowest 36-hole total in program history. The Red Wolves lead Little Rock (+15), Eastern Kentucky (+18), Samford (+19), Troy (+21) and ULM (+21).

Ashley Kim led A-State with a two-round total of 1-under par 143 (70-73). Kim, who had the second-most birdies on the day with nine, enters the final round three strokes back of Anna Dawson of Little Rock for the individual lead. Olivia Coit is tied for sixth at 1-over par 145 (72-73) and Anne-Lea Lavoie is 2-over par 146 (70-76). Morgan Beaulieu is tied for 36th (+7) and Charlotte Menager is tied for 46th (+9). Playing as individuals, Madison Tenore is tied for 46th (+9) and Shannon Berry is tied for 53rd (+10). Elise Schultz (+2) played the first round, her first round played this season, but did not play the second round.

The final round begins at 8:15 a.m. with a shotgun start. Live scoring for the tournament will be available on Golfstat.com

Lady Red Wolves Classic

36-Hole Results

1 Arkansas State 285-290=575 (-1)

T2 Ashley Kim 70-73=143 (-1)

T6 Olivia Coit 72-73=145 (+1)

8 Anne-Lea Lavoie 70-76=146 (+2)

T36 Morgan Beaulieu 83-68=151 (+7)

T46 Charlotte Menager 73-80=153 (+9)

T46 Madison Tenore 80-73=153 (+9)

T53 Shannon Berry 79-75=154 (+10)

Elise Schultz 74-WD

