ARDOT to hold public meeting for proposed new road

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation is planning to host a public involvement meeting in Randolph County to discuss a new road.

According to ARDOT, the new road will connect Highways 90 and 67 north of Pocahontas.

The in-person meeting will take place at the Pocahontas Community Center on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and will go from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

ARDOT stated that it would be an open forum meeting with no formal presentations.

All are invited to attend during the scheduled hours to view the exhibits, ask questions, and share comments.

You can view the meeting materials and provide written comments on the project website, which is also available in Spanish.

Meeting materials will be available beginning Thursday, Oct. 19, and ending at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.

You can read more about the meeting on ARDOT’s website.

