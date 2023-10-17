Football Friday Night
Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for Coastal Carolina

The Red Wolves take the field before the 2023 home opener vs. Memphis.(KAIT-TV)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Red Wolves football is back from a bye week and homecoming is on the horizon. 3-3 Arkansas State welcomes 3-3 Coastal Carolina to The Vault.

Head coach Butch Jones described the Chanticleers versatile offense. “Still a lot of 11 personnel, a lot of 21 personnel with 2 running backs,” he said. “They ran the option 7 times in the App State game. I think they’re playing to the strengths of Grayson McCall. They do a good job getting the ball into the hands of their playmakers. So I think they’ve hit a rhythm. I’m also excited to see how our kids compete, and how much better we’ve become from our experiences the first 6 weeks. But also from our bye week as well.”

Safety Justin Parks felt the bye week came at a great time. “For me personally, it was beneficial,” Parks said. “My body was pretty beat up, it’s a physical game, I play physical as well. Just having that time, we still practice hard throughout the week. But having that weekend of recovery, staying in the training room all day.”

Courtney Jackson leads Red Wolves wide receivers with 4 touchdowns this season. He’s embracing the challenge this week.

“Veteran team, a lot of older guys,” Jackson said. “Lot of guys that played a lot of ball. I think it’ll be a great challenge for us. We’re looking forward to it, I think we’re up for the challenge as well. Play a lot of man coverage. We have to beat man coverage on the perimeter, and win our one on ones.”

Arkansas State hosts Coastal Carolina Saturday at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

