Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas State women’s golf wins 2023 Lady Red Wolves Classic

By A-State Athletics
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For the first time since the 2019-20 season, the Arkansas State women’s golf team won the Lady Red Wolves Classic played at Sage Meadows Country Club.

Following the third-lowest 36-hole total in program history on Monday, A-State totaled 5-over par 293 Tuesday to finish up at 4-over par 868 to top ULM (+16) by 12 strokes. At 4-over for the tournament, A-State set the fourth-lowest 54-hole total in program history. Samford (+19), Little Rock (+24) and Troy (+27) rounded out the top five in the 16-team field. The tournament title is the first since 2019 and the ninth time overall. It is the 15th tournament title under 14th-year head coach M.J. Desbiens Shaw.

A final round 3-under par 69 helped Olivia Coit finish fourth individually at a career-low 2-under 214 (72-73-69). It is the second career top-five finish for Coit. Ashley Kim tied for sixth at 1-over 217 (70-73-74) and Anne-Lea Lavoie tied for 15th at 5-over 221 (70-76-75). Charlotte Menager (+12) and Morgan Beualieu (+12) tied for 47th. Playing as an individual, Madison Tenore finished even-par 72 in the final round and tied for 28th overall while Shannon Berry (+13) tied for 53rd. Elise Schultz completed her second round since returning from injury at 4-over 76.

A-State closes out the fall portion of its schedule next week at the Diamante Intercollegiate at Diamante Country Club in Hot Springs, Ark.

Lady Red Wolves ClassicFinal Results1 Arkansas State 285-290-293=868 (+4)4 Olivia Coit 72-73-69=214 (-2)T6 Ashley Kim 70-73-74=217 (+1)T15 Anne-Lea Lavoie 70-76-75=221 (+5)T28 Madison Tenore 80-73-72=225 (+9)T47 Charlotte Menager 73-80-75=228 (+12)T47 Morgan Beaulieu 83-68-77=228 (+12)T53 Shannon Berry 79-75-75=229 (+13)NR Elise Schultz 74-WD-76=150 (+6)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After searching for a person of interest for several hours, JPD announced shortly after 9 a.m....
Suspect, victim identified in early morning shooting
According to a social media post, RJ was last seen wearing pants, a yellow and green shirt, and...
Police: Missing autistic child located
A judge found probable cause to charge Theodore T. Morgavan, III, with possession of a...
Man arrested after deputy finds him ‘rocking’ with stuffed animal
A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
Body found inside train car full of corn at Tyson plant
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Latest News

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (2) drives past San Jose State center Ibrahima Diallo (left) to...
Arkansas men’s basketball picked 3rd in SEC, Brazile & Davis are Preseason All-SEC
Red Wolves Raw: Courtney Jackson & Justin Parks 10/17/23 press conference
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 10/17/23 press conference (bye recap, Coastal Carolina preview)
Arkansas headlines: Men's basketball ranked in Top 25, Landon Jackson named SEC Co-DL of the Week