Arkansas State women’s golf wins 2023 Lady Red Wolves Classic

For the first time since the 2019-20 season, the Arkansas State women’s golf team won the Lady Red Wolves Classic played at Sage Meadows Country Club.

Following the third-lowest 36-hole total in program history on Monday, A-State totaled 5-over par 293 Tuesday to finish up at 4-over par 868 to top ULM (+16) by 12 strokes. At 4-over for the tournament, A-State set the fourth-lowest 54-hole total in program history. Samford (+19), Little Rock (+24) and Troy (+27) rounded out the top five in the 16-team field. The tournament title is the first since 2019 and the ninth time overall. It is the 15th tournament title under 14th-year head coach M.J. Desbiens Shaw.

A final round 3-under par 69 helped Olivia Coit finish fourth individually at a career-low 2-under 214 (72-73-69). It is the second career top-five finish for Coit. Ashley Kim tied for sixth at 1-over 217 (70-73-74) and Anne-Lea Lavoie tied for 15th at 5-over 221 (70-76-75). Charlotte Menager (+12) and Morgan Beualieu (+12) tied for 47th. Playing as an individual, Madison Tenore finished even-par 72 in the final round and tied for 28th overall while Shannon Berry (+13) tied for 53rd. Elise Schultz completed her second round since returning from injury at 4-over 76.

A-State closes out the fall portion of its schedule next week at the Diamante Intercollegiate at Diamante Country Club in Hot Springs, Ark.

Lady Red Wolves ClassicFinal Results1 Arkansas State 285-290-293=868 (+4)4 Olivia Coit 72-73-69=214 (-2)T6 Ashley Kim 70-73-74=217 (+1)T15 Anne-Lea Lavoie 70-76-75=221 (+5)T28 Madison Tenore 80-73-72=225 (+9)T47 Charlotte Menager 73-80-75=228 (+12)T47 Morgan Beaulieu 83-68-77=228 (+12)T53 Shannon Berry 79-75-75=229 (+13)NR Elise Schultz 74-WD-76=150 (+6)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.