Candy Craze returning to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sweet news for lovers of all things chocolatey and delicious.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Tuesday that Candy Craze will return to Jonesboro.

The bulk candy store will be located in the Wolf Creek Development at Hilltop on Johnson Avenue next to Fat City Grill.

“Candy Craze offers a wide selection of candies and chocolates, everything from famous TikTok candies to the classics,” the news release stated.

Candy Craze was a staple of the Mall at Turtle Creek before the March 28, 2020, tornado tore through the building.

