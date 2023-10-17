Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Candy Craze returning to Jonesboro

Sweet news for lovers of all things chocolatey and delicious.
Sweet news for lovers of all things chocolatey and delicious.(Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sweet news for lovers of all things chocolatey and delicious.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Tuesday that Candy Craze will return to Jonesboro.

The bulk candy store will be located in the Wolf Creek Development at Hilltop on Johnson Avenue next to Fat City Grill.

“Candy Craze offers a wide selection of candies and chocolates, everything from famous TikTok candies to the classics,” the news release stated.

Candy Craze was a staple of the Mall at Turtle Creek before the March 28, 2020, tornado tore through the building.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After searching for a person of interest for several hours, JPD announced shortly after 9 a.m....
Suspect, victim identified in early morning shooting
A judge found probable cause to charge Theodore T. Morgavan, III, with possession of a...
Man arrested after deputy finds him ‘rocking’ with stuffed animal
A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
Body found inside train car full of corn at Tyson plant
According to a social media post, RJ was last seen wearing pants, a yellow and green shirt, and...
Police: Missing autistic child located
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Latest News

The Northeast Arkansas Healthcare Coalition held a meeting on Oct. 16 at the St. Bernards...
Healthcare workers preparing for natural disasters
The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Office is working to change how it provides...
Drone use expands to Arkansas agriculture industry
https://www.kait8.com/2023/10/14/palestinians-stream-south-gaza-israel-urges-mass-evacuation-cond...
Arkansas gas prices tumble nearly 9 cents
According to the company, this will be Big Whiskey’s ninth location in Missouri, with plans to...
New Poplar Bluff restaurant to host grand opening