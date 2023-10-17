Chinese-owned Craighead County seed company told to sell assets

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday a Craighead County seed company has two years to sell its assets or the state will assume control.

During a news conference in Little Rock, the governor said Syngenta Seeds, 778 County Road 680 in Bay, was in violation of Acts 636 and 758, which she signed earlier this year.

The land in question is owned by Northrup King Seed Co., which is a subsidiary of Syngenta Seeds, which is owned by China National Chemical Company (ChemChina), a state-owned enterprise.

Act 758 bans government contracts with the Chinese Communist Party, while Act 636 “prohibits certain foreign parties from acquiring any interest in Arkansas agricultural land.”

The law also does not allow a prohibited foreign party (PFP) controlled businesses to acquire any real estate within the state.

Attorney General Tim Griffin said he has sent a letter to the company ordering it to “divest its ownership of approximately 160 acres of land in Craighead County.”

Griffin also imposed a civil penalty of $280,000 for failing to report its foreign ownership in a timely manner.

“I am ordering ChemChina, as a ‘prohibited foreign-party-controlled business,’ to divest this land within two years, or I will commence an enforcement action in Craighead County circuit court,” Griffin said.

