Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

City working to add traffic light at busy intersection

The mayor says it’ll cost the city roughly $200,000 for a new traffic light.
The mayor says it’ll cost the city roughly $200,000 for a new traffic light.(KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A new traffic light could be coming soon to a busy highway in a small Arkansas town.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation recently performed a traffic study, and it found the city of Monette qualifies for a traffic light at the Highway 18 and Drew Ave. intersection.

Monette resident Lance Long said this area is known for car accidents and speeding.

“Absolutely, there needs to be one [a stoplight] there,” he said. “There’s been so many accidents, and several people have been killed.”

Mayor Bob Blankenship said the city must find a way to pay nearly $200,000 for a new light to be installed.

“We are going forward with it, but we have not decided 100% if we can get the finances,” the mayor said.

Long said chaos erupts at the intersection at certain times of the day.

“It’s dangerous,” he said. “Especially in the afternoons, it’s really tough to get out on the highway.”

Blankenship said that come January 2024, they should have a financial plan for the new stop light.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child’s death is under investigation after deputies say they were hit by a vehicle.
1-year-old struck and killed by vehicle
The Marked Tree Fire Department announced in social media post on Saturday, Oct. 15 that Fire...
Marked Tree mourns loss of fire chief
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
After searching for a person of interest for several hours, JPD announced shortly after 9 a.m....
Suspect, victim identified in early morning shooting
FILE - This Nov. 8, 2018 file photo shows a page from the 2019 U.S. Medicare Handbook in...
Annual window to shop for Medicare Advantage plans returns on Sunday

Latest News

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced upcoming road closures across Norfork Dam.
Road closure planned along Norfork Dam
A busy construction site in the middle of campus, an influx of car riders, and a new McDonalds...
Here to stay: Brookland traffic
A motorcyclist escaped injury Wednesday when they were pinned under a car.
Motorcyclist pinned under car escapes injury
According to a study by Florida Personal Injury Lawyers Anidjar & Levine, Arkansas was number...
Arkansas among top 10 for most dangerous rural roads in America