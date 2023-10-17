City working to add traffic light at busy intersection

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A new traffic light could be coming soon to a busy highway in a small Arkansas town.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation recently performed a traffic study, and it found the city of Monette qualifies for a traffic light at the Highway 18 and Drew Ave. intersection.

Monette resident Lance Long said this area is known for car accidents and speeding.

“Absolutely, there needs to be one [a stoplight] there,” he said. “There’s been so many accidents, and several people have been killed.”

Mayor Bob Blankenship said the city must find a way to pay nearly $200,000 for a new light to be installed.

“We are going forward with it, but we have not decided 100% if we can get the finances,” the mayor said.

Long said chaos erupts at the intersection at certain times of the day.

“It’s dangerous,” he said. “Especially in the afternoons, it’s really tough to get out on the highway.”

Blankenship said that come January 2024, they should have a financial plan for the new stop light.

