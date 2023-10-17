Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Drone use expands to Arkansas agriculture industry

The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Office is working to change how it provides...
The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Office is working to change how it provides growers, consultants, and other industry professionals with the best data available.(WITN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) - Drone technology and satellite images are assisting farmers in new ways.

According to our content partner Talk Business and Politics, the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Office is working to change how it provides growers, consultants, and other industry professionals with the best data available.

With agriculture being the leading economic sector in Arkansas, there is an increasing effort to formalize agent training in the use of drone and satellite imagery and analysis of the data it can provide.

Professors with the Division of Agriculture will present two in-service training seminars for pesticide application extension specialist agents in November.

To read more about this story, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child’s death is under investigation after deputies say they were hit by a vehicle.
1-year-old struck and killed by vehicle
The Marked Tree Fire Department announced in social media post on Saturday, Oct. 15 that Fire...
Marked Tree mourns loss of fire chief
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
After searching for a person of interest for several hours, JPD announced shortly after 9 a.m....
Suspect, victim identified in early morning shooting
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Latest News

https://www.kait8.com/2023/10/14/palestinians-stream-south-gaza-israel-urges-mass-evacuation-cond...
Arkansas gas prices tumble nearly 9 cents
According to the company, this will be Big Whiskey’s ninth location in Missouri, with plans to...
New Poplar Bluff restaurant to host grand opening
Pemiscot Memorial Health Systems in Hayti announced this week it would lay off 10 percent of...
Hospital announces layoffs
The Walnut Ridge Regional Airport will hold a celebration surrounding its 81 years of...
Airfield to celebrate 81 years of service