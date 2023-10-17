Drone use expands to Arkansas agriculture industry

JONESBORO, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) - Drone technology and satellite images are assisting farmers in new ways.

According to our content partner Talk Business and Politics, the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Office is working to change how it provides growers, consultants, and other industry professionals with the best data available.

With agriculture being the leading economic sector in Arkansas, there is an increasing effort to formalize agent training in the use of drone and satellite imagery and analysis of the data it can provide.

Professors with the Division of Agriculture will present two in-service training seminars for pesticide application extension specialist agents in November.

