Healthcare providers meet to prepare for future natural disasters

The Northeast Arkansas Healthcare Coalition held a meeting on Oct. 16 at the St. Bernards...
The Northeast Arkansas Healthcare Coalition held a meeting on Oct. 16 at the St. Bernards Auditorium, putting together the coalition’s 20-person tent that can respond to locations affected by natural disasters.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple healthcare providers held a meeting in Jonesboro to prepare how to respond to the next natural disaster in Arkansas.

The Northeast Arkansas Healthcare Coalition held a meeting on Oct. 16 at the St. Bernards Auditorium, putting together the coalition’s 20-person tent that can respond to locations affected by natural disasters.

“We’re going through and making sure all the equipment is working and that we have the same equipment that was purchased for the three other hospitals that are positioned in the state,” NEAHC Readiness and Response Coordinator Karla Davis said.

Providers from as far as Blytheville, Piggott, and Mountain Home attended the meeting.

“We had over 50 participants from hospitals in healthcare facilities in the North Central and Northeast regions in Arkansas,” Davis said.

If a large disaster strikes the state, other coalitions in the state can join together to create a much larger remote hospital.

“In the event that we have a disaster that should damage one of our hospitals or other healthcare facilities, we could utilize this 20-bed hospital along with the three others in the state to set up a total 80-bed mobile hospital if needed,” Davis explained.

NEAHC, along with the other agencies in the state, say they are prepared should disaster strike.

“We are very prepared, and we are very lucky and resilient in Northeast Arkansas, and that’s something that I’m proud of,” Davis added.

