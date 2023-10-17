Investigation underway after shooting in New Madrid County

MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Morehouse on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were dispatched to Morehouse on October 17 after an argument was overheard, followed by a gunshot.

Deputies found a gunshot victim who was then transported to a hospital.

The deputies obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence, and found several items that were then seized.

This investigation is ongoing.

