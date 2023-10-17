Investigation underway after shooting in New Madrid County
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Morehouse on Tuesday.
According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were dispatched to Morehouse on October 17 after an argument was overheard, followed by a gunshot.
Deputies found a gunshot victim who was then transported to a hospital.
The deputies obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence, and found several items that were then seized.
This investigation is ongoing.
