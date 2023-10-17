LIKELY ARMED: Marion County, Ark., Sheriff’s Officer searching for man wanted for shooting

YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting.

The incident happened north of Yellville on Sunday. Deputies say Leigh Blackmon shot Michael Victor. He is recovering from the shooting wound at the University of Arkansas Medical Center in Little Rock. Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting.

Sheriff Gregg Alexander says Blackmon may be traveling on a motorcycle or a gold Nissan Rogue. Investigators believe he is armed

If you see Blackman or know where he may be headed, call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at the number on your screen.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.