LIKELY ARMED: Marion County, Ark., Sheriff’s Officer searching for man wanted for shooting

Leigh Blackmon/Marion County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting.

The incident happened north of Yellville on Sunday. Deputies say Leigh Blackmon shot Michael Victor. He is recovering from the shooting wound at the University of Arkansas Medical Center in Little Rock. Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting.

Sheriff Gregg Alexander says Blackmon may be traveling on a motorcycle or a gold Nissan Rogue. Investigators believe he is armed

If you see Blackman or know where he may be headed, call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at the number on your screen.

