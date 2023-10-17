Monette to hold special election

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters in one Craighead County town will decide how their money is spent to improve their town.

The city of Monette will hold a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Residents will vote on a one-cent sales tax that can go toward improvements to facilities or brand-new facilities that benefit the community.

Votes will choose from a new fire station, a new community center, or upgrades to the city’s baseball and softball complexes.

Mayor Bob Blankenship said they can choose on one, two, all three, or none of the new amenities.

“If one passes and the other two don’t, then we’ll proceed with that one,” the mayor said. “Or we’ll do two, or we’ll do three, but it’s up to the folks in Monette.”

He said the one-cent sales tax will end once the debt is paid off in about 12 to 15 years.

Blankenship said their top priority is a new fire station.

“We have fire stations, but we have totally outgrown them,” he said.

The mayor said this project, along with the others, will be “very expensive.”

“We do not have the funds for that,” Blankenship said.

He said it’ll be about $3 million for a new fire station, $2 million for a multi-purpose community center, and about $700,000 for upgrading the ballparks.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.