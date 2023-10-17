Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Monette to hold special election

The mayor said their top priority is a new fire station.
The mayor said their top priority is a new fire station.(KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters in one Craighead County town will decide how their money is spent to improve their town.

The city of Monette will hold a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Residents will vote on a one-cent sales tax that can go toward improvements to facilities or brand-new facilities that benefit the community.

Votes will choose from a new fire station, a new community center, or upgrades to the city’s baseball and softball complexes.

Mayor Bob Blankenship said they can choose on one, two, all three, or none of the new amenities.

“If one passes and the other two don’t, then we’ll proceed with that one,” the mayor said. “Or we’ll do two, or we’ll do three, but it’s up to the folks in Monette.”

He said the one-cent sales tax will end once the debt is paid off in about 12 to 15 years.

Blankenship said their top priority is a new fire station.

“We have fire stations, but we have totally outgrown them,” he said.

The mayor said this project, along with the others, will be “very expensive.”

“We do not have the funds for that,” Blankenship said.

He said it’ll be about $3 million for a new fire station, $2 million for a multi-purpose community center, and about $700,000 for upgrading the ballparks.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After searching for a person of interest for several hours, JPD announced shortly after 9 a.m....
Suspect, victim identified in early morning shooting
According to a social media post, RJ was last seen wearing pants, a yellow and green shirt, and...
Police: Missing autistic child located
A judge found probable cause to charge Theodore T. Morgavan, III, with possession of a...
Man arrested after deputy finds him ‘rocking’ with stuffed animal
A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
Body found inside train car full of corn at Tyson plant
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Latest News

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday a Craighead County seed company has two years to...
Chinese-owned Craighead County seed company told to sell assets
Sweet news for lovers of all things chocolatey and delicious.
Candy Craze returning to Jonesboro
More than 90 percent of those polled say they live in Missour-ee.
Poll: Missour-ee or Missour-uh?
The Marked Tree Fire Department announced in social media post on Saturday, Oct. 15 that Fire...
Funeral services announced for Marked Tree fire chief