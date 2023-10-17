Football Friday Night
Oct. 17: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Another cool start to the morning across Region 8 with temperatures in the 40s and even upper 30s.

After the sun comes up, temperatures will start to climb under sunny skies.

We will see temperatures top out near 70°.

We will gradually warm through the middle and the end of the week.

A cold front moves through on Thursday, and it could spark off a few showers.

At this time, rainfall amounts look really low. The weekend looks dry for all outdoor plans!

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel on Wednesday.

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on a new house speaker today.

In a recent poll, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders received a 40% approval rating from Arkansans.

Jonesboro police arrested a man in connection to an early Monday morning shooting.

Multiple healthcare providers held a meeting in Jonesboro on Monday to prepare how to respond to the next natural disaster in Arkansas.

A new dog park in Jonesboro has a name.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

