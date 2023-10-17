Football Friday Night
Paragould Fire Department demonstrates interactive fire safety for kids

By Macy Davis
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Fire Department was at Greene County Tech Elementary School on Monday to give an interactive demonstration to kids on what to do if a fire breaks out in their home.

The students were instructed on what to do in a fire emergency. Then, they were put through a simulation. Smoke started streaming into the room, and the students had to come up with the best way to get out of the room.

“We’re wanting them to learn a fire safety plan, you know, two ways out of every room and to check smoke alarms to make sure they have them and they work,” Paragould Fire Marshal Brian Carter said.

Carter added that parents need to make a fire safety plan with their kids and talk about what to do if a fire breaks out in their home.

“Just like school safety drills, it’s not enough to talk about it. You need to go home and practice it,” Carter said.

On Tuesday, the Paragould Fire Department will continue its demonstrations with Crowley’s Ridge Academy students.

