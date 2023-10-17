Football Friday Night
Poll: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders recieves 40% approval rating from Arkansans.

FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks, Feb. 7, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark. Arkansas...
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks, Feb. 7, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark. Arkansas lawmakers have voted to restrict the public's access to records about Gov. Huckabee Sanders' travel and security. They backed away from a more far-reaching proposal to shield her administration's records from release. The Senate on Wednesday Sept. 13 2023 approved a bill that would allow the state to wall off details about the security provided to Sanders and other constitutional officers. (Al Drago/Pool Photo via AP, File)(Al Drago | AP)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A recent poll saw Arkansans give below-average approval towards Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock, Sanders has a 40% approval rating among Arkansans.

31% of those surveyed disapproved said they disapproved of the job she’s doing and 29% were neutral.

For further details on the recent poll data, visit KARK’s website.

