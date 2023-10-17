Poll: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders recieves 40% approval rating from Arkansans.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A recent poll saw Arkansans give below-average approval towards Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock, Sanders has a 40% approval rating among Arkansans.

31% of those surveyed disapproved said they disapproved of the job she’s doing and 29% were neutral.

For further details on the recent poll data, visit KARK’s website.

