Poll: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders recieves 40% approval rating from Arkansans.
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A recent poll saw Arkansans give below-average approval towards Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
According to our content partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock, Sanders has a 40% approval rating among Arkansans.
31% of those surveyed disapproved said they disapproved of the job she’s doing and 29% were neutral.
For further details on the recent poll data, visit KARK’s website.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.