Rector wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/13/23)

Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week from NEA games played on October 13th, 2023.

3,704 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Rector (1,727) beat Southside (1004) by 723 votes, Westside (973) was 3rd. Drew Henderson drops back, finds Chance Lopez, two stiff arms and he’s off for the 83 yard touchdown. The Cougars beat Augusta 48-0 to move to 6-0 and clinch the 8-Man North conference championship.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream and donate to the Rector booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

