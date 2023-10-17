Road closed due to bridge maintenance

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Traffic along an Independence County highway is being diverted as crews make bridge repairs.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a portion of State Highway 230 will be closed as crews work to replace an existing bridge structure with a precast concrete box culvert.

ARDOT did not say how long the closure is expected to last.

The following detour routes have been provided for drivers:

Eastbound traffic

Drive east along Highway 25 from the Highway 230 to the Highway 167 intersection. From there, travel south along Highway 167 to the Highway 230 intersection.

Westbound traffic

Follow Highway 167 north to the Highway 25 intersection. From there, turn west onto Highway 25 and travel to the Highway 230 intersection.

