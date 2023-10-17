St. Bernards display pays tribute to breast cancer survivors

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A display adorned with pink ribbons and photos of women who have battled breast cancer sits just inside the lobby of St. Bernards Village.

It’s a testament to how far modern medicine and practices have worked to increase the life span of women diagnosed with breast cancer.

Jane McDaniel, a breast cancer survivor and former marketing director for St. Bernards, knows the importance of getting a mammogram.

“Occasionally women find a lump, but normally it is through a mammogram because mammograms can detect it far sooner,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel helped to assemble the display which shows photos of the 21 survivors at St. Bernards Village and nearby cottages on the St. Bernards property.

Among those survivors, they have celebrated 325 years of survivorship, or life after cancer.

Every day more than 700 women in the United States are diagnosed with breast cancer. Early detection is key.

When breast cancer is detected early, the 5-year survival rate is 99 percent.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.