Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

St. Bernards display pays tribute to breast cancer survivors

It’s a testament to how far modern medicine and practices have worked to increase the life span...
It’s a testament to how far modern medicine and practices have worked to increase the life span of women diagnosed with breast cancer.(KAIT)
By Diana Davis
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A display adorned with pink ribbons and photos of women who have battled breast cancer sits just inside the lobby of St. Bernards Village.

It’s a testament to how far modern medicine and practices have worked to increase the life span of women diagnosed with breast cancer.

Jane McDaniel, a breast cancer survivor and former marketing director for St. Bernards, knows the importance of getting a mammogram.

“Occasionally women find a lump, but normally it is through a mammogram because mammograms can detect it far sooner,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel helped to assemble the display which shows photos of the 21 survivors at St. Bernards Village and nearby cottages on the St. Bernards property. 

Among those survivors, they have celebrated 325 years of survivorship, or life after cancer.

Every day more than 700 women in the United States are diagnosed with breast cancer. Early detection is key.

When breast cancer is detected early, the 5-year survival rate is 99 percent.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child’s death is under investigation after deputies say they were hit by a vehicle.
1-year-old struck and killed by vehicle
The Marked Tree Fire Department announced in social media post on Saturday, Oct. 15 that Fire...
Marked Tree mourns loss of fire chief
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
After searching for a person of interest for several hours, JPD announced shortly after 9 a.m....
Suspect, victim identified in early morning shooting
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Latest News

The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Office is working to change how it provides...
Drone use expands to Arkansas agriculture industry
All three campuses at Westside School District passed the Project Adam evaluations and are now...
Westside certifies as a heart-safe school district
The mayor says it’ll cost the city roughly $200,000 for a new traffic light.
City working to add traffic light at busy intersection
After searching for a person of interest for several hours, JPD announced shortly after 9 a.m....
Suspect, victim identified in early morning shooting