Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

United Airlines has plan to reduce bottleneck during boarding process

The airline says the system is similar to one it had until 2017 but with more nuances.
The airline says the system is similar to one it had until 2017 but with more nuances.(United Airlines, Inc.)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – United Airlines is introducing a new boarding process to help eliminate the logjam that happens when people step into the aisle to allow passengers with window seats to sit down.

In economy class, people with window seats will board first, followed by those in the middle.

Passengers with aisle seats will board last.

The airline says the system is similar to the one it had until 2017 but with more nuances.

The new process allows pre-boarding, award tier and higher-seat class customers to go first.

Basic economy passengers will board last.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After searching for a person of interest for several hours, JPD announced shortly after 9 a.m....
Suspect, victim identified in early morning shooting
According to a social media post, RJ was last seen wearing pants, a yellow and green shirt, and...
Police: Missing autistic child located
A judge found probable cause to charge Theodore T. Morgavan, III, with possession of a...
Man arrested after deputy finds him ‘rocking’ with stuffed animal
A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
Body found inside train car full of corn at Tyson plant
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stands and talks with Republican House Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.,...
Republicans reject Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on the first ballot, but more voting likely
Patrons wait for the number 7 subway train Tuesday, May 24, 2016, in the Queens borough of New...
18-year-old killed by train after fainting, falling onto tracks
Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun...
Prosecutors seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set
Expert tips to navigate an uncertain real estate market
Expert tips to navigate an uncertain real estate market
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Source: President Mahmoud Abbas cancels planned meeting with President Biden after hospital strike