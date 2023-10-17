Westside certifies as a heart-safe school district

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Westside Consolidated School District became the first heart-safe school in Northeast Arkansas.

The school district took part in Project Adam evaluations on Monday, Oct. 16. Project Adam is a nationwide initiative that has saved the lives of more than 200 children, adolescents, and adults who went into sudden cardiac arrest.

Westside Elementary, Middle School, and High School were evaluated during their efforts to revive a fake student from sudden cardiac arrest. All three campuses passed the evaluation.

Charles Wooley with Arkansas Children’s Hospital watched as several members of the Elementary staff took the proper precautions on the fake student.

“We want them to show up with their AED and be able to deliver a lifesaving shock within 3 minutes,” he said.

Shortly after staff members administered the AED, a Medic One ambulance arrived at the school with EMTs, mocking what would happen in a real-life situation.

Elementary School Nurse Andrea Brackin was the first person to give CPR to the fake student. Wooley said she did so just 22 seconds after hearing there was a ‘medical emergency.’

“I feel like if this happens, we all know what to do,” Brackin said. “Everybody knew their role and we were able to get on the scene as fast as possible.”

Wooley said they had one minute to begin CPR.

“Getting CPR started in 22 seconds, that’s really, really good,” he said.

The district’s RN Megan Brodell said she has been working on getting them heart-safe-certified for nearly a year.

“Every teacher is trained in what to do if they witness the person going down,” Brodell said.

She said there are 10 AEDs on the entire campus, spanning the three schools and multiple sporting facilities.

Brodell says she’s confident in her team’s abilities to save a life.

“It feels amazing that now we know we can all save a life at work together,” Brodell said.

According to Wooley, Westside is the first district in the NEA area to be Project Adam heart-safe certified.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.